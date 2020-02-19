Sudan: Hundreds of Protest Incorrect Medicines in South Kordofan

South Kordofan/ El Debeibat — On Monday, mass demonstrations were launched to protest the alleged distribution of incorrect medicine to school children in El Debeibat area of El Goz locality in South Kordofan.

A source told Radio Dabanga that the demonstrations started when a large number of school pupils suffered severe diarrhoea after incorrect preventative medicine against schistosomiasis (bilharzia) was distributed in schools on Sunday.

Hundreds of pupils were reportedly hospitalised on Sunday, however, "there is contradictory information about deaths" the source added.

The head of communication in the locality, Nureldin Jarelhuda, explained that the protesters set fire on the education and health care offices, where significant damage occurred.

The health officials in the town condemned the unsupervised distribution of preventive drugs and called on accountability. "They are incompetent and unauthorised to distribute the drugs in question," they said.

