Africa: CHAN 2020 - Rwanda Drawn Against Uganda in Group C

RWANDA men's senior national football team, Amavubi, have been drawn against regional rivals Uganda in Group C at the 6th African Nations Championships (CHAN 2020) finals.

The four-member group also comprises holders Morocco and Togo.

The tournament, considered as the second biggest football event in Africa, is scheduled for April 4-25 in Cameroon.

BREAKING: #Rwanda has been drawn in Group C at this year's African Nations Championship (CHAN 2020) along with Uganda, Morocco and Togo. pic.twitter.com/xQDWAPpVxU

Commenting about the draws, Amavubi head coach Vincent Mashami said, "It is not surprising that we were drawn in such a tough group, but I also think we have the ability to make it past the group stage. And, that is going to be our main target."

Mashami, who was assistant coach during the 2016 CHAN, will be facing his former boss Johnny McKinstry who has since been signed as Uganda Cranes head coach.

"We have a long football history with Uganda. It will be an interesting match. We have to prepare well and see what happens in Cameroon."

Asked about McKinstry, Mashami said that he does not have much to say about his counterpart, stressing that the two will be on the touchline fighting for positive results.

The tournament's opener will see hosts Cameroon up against Zimbabwe.

Full Groups:

Group A: Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso and Mali

Group B: Libya, DR Congo, Congo and Niger

Group C: Morocco, Rwanda, Uganda and Togo

Group D: Zambia, Guinea, Namibia and Tanzania