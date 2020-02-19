Rwanda: Senior Six National Exams Out Next Week

18 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

The marking process for 2018 senior six examinations has reached its final stages with officials at Rwanda Education Board (REB) saying that the results will be released next week.

Dr Alphonse Sebaganwa, Head of Examinations, Selection and Assessment Department at REB, told The New Times on Monday, February 17, that they intend to release the much-anticipated results early next week.

For the second time, students who completed A'Level will receive their certificates within three months after the release of the exams.

Previous, the students used to wait for up to two years before receiving their certificates.

The waiting period was reduced by the fact that the certificates are now printed in Rwanda.

Some 51,291 candidates did secondary leaving examinations last year, reflecting an increase of 11 per cent compared to the previous year.

According to officials, up to 88.2 per cent of the students who did the 2018 Advanced Level Examinations passed, a 1.3 per cent drop in the pass rate.

