Sudan: West Darfur Governor to Oversee Return of El Geneina Displaced

El Geneina — The acting governor of West Darfur, Maj Gen Rabei Adam announced the transfer of his office to Kerending camp for displaced people to follow up the arrangements of the return of the newly displaced people during the El Geneina violence. The newly displaced people started returning to their former comps since Sunday.

During his speech to the masses of returnees, the governor emphasised that given the noticeable gradual increase of temperatures; sheltering in government institutions and schools will only endanger the lives and safety of people in the city.

He assured that the government's readiness to cooperate with the returnees to provide the needs for a decent life and preserve their dignity.

He reiterated that the local state authority will provide security and maintain the rule of law in West Darfur. He also expressed his sadness that because of the recent violence and displacement a number of children were deprived of their rights to education.

"The perpetrators of the recent violence will be held accountable and those who have been arrested will face justice," he said.