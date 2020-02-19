Sudan: Four Injured in Central Darfur Market Fire

Central Darfur/ Um Dukhun — Four people were severely burned and significant property damage was reported after an extensive fire broke out in the market of Um Dukhun in Central Darfur on Monday afternoon

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that hundreds of shops and other property was burned, including the headquarters of a French NGO, where four employees were injured.

Witnesses explained that the fire broke out in one of the cafes from which flames spread to the adjacent cafes and further from there.

The fire destroyed 91 shops and stalls, more than 25 cafeterias, 750 cottages, 150 barber shops, 60 restaurants, and more than 100 women's teashops, the witnesses confirmed.

They pointed out that the market of Um Dukhun supplies food for the local residents and neighbouring countries such as Chad and Central Africa.