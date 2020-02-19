Sudan: Central Darfur Hospital Receives Casualties From CAR

18 February 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Um Dukhun/ Central Africa/ East Jebel Marra — On Monday a group of bandits held-up a vehicle and shot Abdelhalim Osman near Abu Zaid project in East Jebel Marra. The Um Dukhun Hospital in Central Darfur received nine wounded people from the Central African Republic (CAR).

Residents in the area where the robbery occurred told Radio Dabanga that the vehicle belongs to Roads and Bridges Company was on its way from El Fasher to Rokoro, where the incident took place next to Abu Zaid Project in East Jebel Marra.

They explained that gunmen opened fire on the vehicle in which Abdelhalim Osman was shot. "The gunmen then plundered some money and other property from the vehicle," they said.

They confirmed that the incident was reported to the armed forces in Dubo El Madrasa in East Jebel Marra.

On Monday, the Um Dukhun Hospital in Central Darfur received nine wounded from the CAR.

A source at Um Dukhun Hospital told Radio Dabanga that the wounded people were transferred to Um Dukhun after violent clashes erupted in CAR.

The source said that the hospital administration decided to transfer seven of the wounded to Nyala Hospital for further treatment due to the severity of their condition.

