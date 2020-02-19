Sudan: Port Sudan Doctors Strike Over Unpaid Salaries

Port Sudan/ Kabkabiya — On Monday, doctors of Osman Digna Hospital in Port Sudan started a strike in protest against the long non-payment of their salaries and other financial dues. In a separate action, employees and workers of the Kabkabiya Hospital in North Darfur started a strike in protest against the transfer of the hospital's medical director to El Fasher.

Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga that the strike led to complete paralysis in the internal medicine, surgery and radiology departments.

He explained that some patients had to be transferred to other hospitals because of the strike.

Kabkabiya

On Monday, a number of workers and employees of the Kabkabiya Hospital in North Darfur started a strike in protest against the relocation of the hospital's medical director, Ezzeldin Abdallah Khatir. The medical director and other two doctors were transferred to El Fasher on the pretext that they refused to dissect one of the victims' bodies.

The doctors demanded a reconsideration of the decision regarding the transfer of the doctors and the improvement of the work environment.