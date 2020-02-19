Somalia: United States Condemns February 16 Killing of Somali Journalist

18 February 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The U.S. Embassy Mogadishu strongly condemns the February 16 killing of Somali journalist Abduwali Ali Hassan in the town of Afgoye in the Lower Shabelle region. Abduwali was a freelance journalist working for Radio Kulmiye and Universal TV. The United States extends sincere condolences to his wife and children, friends, and colleagues.

By targeting and killing media workers whose job it is to educate and inform Somalis, Al Shabaab is bent on silencing the voices of Somali people. We salute the tremendous work that Somali journalists do, and recognize the risk and difficulty in their work environment.

The United States stands with all Somalis to defend the inalienable rights to press freedom and freedom of expression. We also call for the end of the culture of violence and impunity that threatens it.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.