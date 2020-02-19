Somalia: United States Condemns February 16 Killing of Somali Journalist

The U.S. Embassy Mogadishu strongly condemns the February 16 killing of Somali journalist Abduwali Ali Hassan in the town of Afgoye in the Lower Shabelle region. Abduwali was a freelance journalist working for Radio Kulmiye and Universal TV. The United States extends sincere condolences to his wife and children, friends, and colleagues.

By targeting and killing media workers whose job it is to educate and inform Somalis, Al Shabaab is bent on silencing the voices of Somali people. We salute the tremendous work that Somali journalists do, and recognize the risk and difficulty in their work environment.

The United States stands with all Somalis to defend the inalienable rights to press freedom and freedom of expression. We also call for the end of the culture of violence and impunity that threatens it.