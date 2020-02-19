Somalia: FESOJ Hands Over Financial Support to the the Family of Slain Journalist and Demands Investigation

18 February 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Federation of Somali Journalists (FESOJ) is deeply saddened by the brazen killing of young journalist Abdiweli Ali Hassan in Afgoye and demands an immediate in-depth investigation into the circumstances leading to his tragic and sensless murder.

Members from FESOJ including the President Abaadir Abdulakdir Elmi , Secretary General, Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu and other officials from Kulmiye and Univeral TV , have today visited the widow of the slain journalist and his two children to extend profound condolences and to hand over cash support of €1500 from Reporters Respond Emergency Fund of Free Press Unlimited, to help cover medical and burial costs.

"The safety of journalists is of paramount importance to us and we call on relevant authorities to protect journalists and end this outrageous pattern of killings. I also want to thank Free Press Unlimited for their prompt response and continued support during these difficult times." Abaadir Abdulkadir Elmi FESOJ President said.

Burhan Diini Farah, director of Kulmiye radio, who worked closely with the slain journalist described him "as a committed reporter who loved his job of informing the public and covering important news and issues affecting the Lower Shabelle people."

In the visit, Universal TV director Abdullahi Hersi Kulmiye shared the pain of losing a friend and a respected colleague. He thanked the FPU for their solidarity and called on the security agencies to act swiftly and bring to justice those behind the killing of the innocent journalist.

On behalf of the family, Mohamed Ali Hassan, an elder brother of the journalist who was killed, said they were saddened that the killers involved in the killing of the journalist weren't caught despite their district has functioning police station and court. "This in fact is unacceptable, therefore our hearts will never be calm until the criminals will be detained and trailed" Mohamed said

Journalist Abdiweli Ali Hassan was buried on Monday outskirts of Mogadishu. Relatives and media colleagues attended the burial.

Governor of Lower Shabelle region, Ibrahim Adan Ali (Najax) said he has ordered urgent investigations into the killing of the journalist and noted that perpetrators are being pursued and will be caught.

"FESOJ will closely monitor the living conditions of the two orphans Mohamed Abdiweli and Meecaad Abdiweli of deceased journalist colleague " Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu FESOJ Secretray General said.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.