Tunisia: Tahya Tounes Movement Announces Support for and Participation in Elyes Fakhfakh's Government

18 February 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Council of Tahya Tounes, on Tuesday evening, announced "the movement's support for Elyes Fakhfakh's government and its participation in it, on the basis of the Prime Minister-designate's proposal, while abiding by the guarantees and pledges he made to the movement."

The Council stressed in a statement issued after its meeting Tuesday, "the need for the government to be endorsed in the shortest possible time to spare the country more waste of time and the negative repercussions that could result from it."

It expressed satisfaction at the "positive role of the movement in the government formation process."

The statement, which was signed by President of the National Council of Tahya Tounes Kamel Morjane, appreciated the role of the President of the Republic "as the guarantor of the constitution and of the continuity of institutions."

It warned some political forces "of promoting certain future scenarios", which it considered "absurd and would drive the country into the unknown."

