South Africa: The Nobel Committee Will Not Revoke FW De Klerk's Peace Prize - Aung SAN Suu Kyi Is the Precedent

Photo: GCIS/Flickr
Former South African president FW De Klerk, second from left, and his wife Elita, far left, with parliamentary presiding officers before the February 13, 2020 State of the Nation address.
18 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Omphemetse S Sibanda

The FW de Klerk controversy has reignited calls for his Nobel Peace Prize to be withdrawn. It's a waste of time - let's rather focus on the prosecution of those found liable for apartheid crimes by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

It was very easy to finally get FW de Klerk and his FW de Klerk Foundation to apologise and admit that apartheid has long been declared a crime against humanity in international law. Not that they did not know. They were trying to salvage what is left of their nostalgic apartheid tendencies.

Unfortunately - and I must say unfortunately - it is never going to happen that Sweden (Stockholm) will listen to the South African voices to withdraw De Klerk's Nobel Prize, which is awarded in Oslo, Norway, on the grounds that he conducted himself in a manner unworthy of a Nobel Laureate by saying apartheid was never a crime against humanity. The following are my reasons why:

The Nobel Prize Foundation runs a tight ship and has never allowed a reversal of its decision. As it stands, one may not in any event appeal "against the decision of a prize-awarding body with regard to the award of a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

