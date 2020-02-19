Africa: INHSU Africa 2020 Brings Together Advocates and Policy Makers to Develop a Common Agenda for Improving Health Outcomes for People Who Use Drugs

press release

Cape Town — INHSU Africa 2020 continued today with advocates and policy makers coming together to

identify common agendas in the quest to improve health outcomes for people who use drugs

across the African region.



Over 80 advocates and policy makers gathered today to reflect on key issues facing people who use

drugs across the African region and identify key actions that different stakeholders can work together

to achieve in order to improve access to hepatitis C prevention, treatment, care and support.

The day began with site visits to local drug and alcohol treatment services in Cape Town. Participants

learnt about local harm reduction and support programs and met with workers and clients of these

services. Others were exposed to some of the key issues being experienced by people who use

drugs – including discrimination, criminalisation, violence and stigma. The groups then came together

to hear from experts, who highlighted lessons for the African region and then worked together to

identify potential actions to progress work towards meeting the World Health Organisation’s goal to

elimination of viral elimination by 2030 in different African countries.



While participants identified a range of potential strategies and responses, there are some common

priorities that were identified. These include improving data around harm reduction, treatment, and

support of people who use drugs across the African region. It includes working with National

Governments to identify just, equitable and sustainable funding models to support access to essential

medicines and health support. It also involves working with political decision makers and policy

makers to increase an understanding of the impact of punitive policies and laws on people who use

drugs.



The President of the International Network on Hepatitis in Substance Users (INHSU), who is hosting

the event, Jason Grebely said “Today we have seen meeting participants work together to identify

common ground, use evidence to identify solutions, and commit to working together to progress an

agenda to improve the health of people who use drugs in the African region.

Today’s event has demonstrated the power of creating a space for diverse stakeholders to come together, reflect on real

life impact of legislation and policy, and work together to improve the health of people who use drugs.

As we reach the midway point of INHSU Africa 2020 we are excited to envisage the long-term impact

of this historic event”.