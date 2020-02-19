Mozambique: Marcelino dos Santos and Mario Machungo Die

Marcelino dos Santos, one of the founders of Frelimo, died in Maputo on 11 February at the age of 90. He was born on 20 May 1929 in Lumbo, Mozambique Island, Nampula. He was a student in Lisbon from 1948 to 1951, and escaped the Portuguese political police, PIDE, to France where he worked with other exiled African nationalists.

Dos Santos became head of the foreign relations department of Udenamo (National Democratic Union of Mozambique), which in 1962 merged with Manu (Mozambique African National Union) and Unami (National African Union for the Independence of Mozambique) to form Frelimo, under the leadership of Eduardo Mondlane. When Mondlane was assassinated by the Portuguese in 1969, Samora Machel was elected President of Frelimo and dos Santos Deputy President.

After independence, in 1975, dos Santos became Minister of Planning and Development in Machel’s first government, and held various posts until he became speaker of Parliament 1986-1994. AIM comments that despite Frelimo’s embrace of a market economy, dos Santos never wavered in his commitment to socialism. He remained a member of the Frelimo Central Committee until he died. Dos Santos was also a poet, writing under the pseudonyms of Kulangano and Lilinho Micaia.

Former prime minister Mario Machungo died of an illness in Portugal on 17 February. Machungo was born on 1 December 1940 in Maxixe, Inhambane, and studied in Portugal where he joined Frelimo. He was a member of the Political Bureau 1977-1991. In the transitional government set up after the independence agreement he was Minister for Economic Coordination.

From independence, he was Minister of Industry, then Agriculture, then Planning. He was Prime Minister 1986-94 and agreed the introduction of World Bank structural adjustement. Before and after his political career he was a banker, and became the founder and chair 1995-2015 of the International Bank of Mozambique (BIM), which became the largest commercial bank in the country.