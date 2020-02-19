Mozambique: 800 to 1500 Miners Invade Gemfields

An estimated 800 to 1500 artisanal miners have invaded the Montepuez ruby mine in the past month. Soil softened by heavy rains has collapsed onto miners, killing 11. Zitamar cited other sources saying 30 dead and DW said 42, but Gemfields contacted Zitamar to say it was confident the death toll is only 11. (Zitamar 17,18 Feb, Deutsche Welle - DW -7 Feb, https://p.dw.com/p/3XQwb)

Montepuez Ruby Mining (MRM) is 75% owned by Gemfields and 25% by Mwiriti, which is controlled by Raimundo Pachinuapa, a liberation war commander now on the Frelimo Political Commission. MRM is chaired by Samora Machel Jr. Pachinuapa’s son Raime is MRM’s director of corporate affairs. The mine area is 340 square kilometres. Hundreds of artisanal miners and farmers were displaced when MRM won the licence. (Mozambican land law gives priority to miners over farmers.) But MRM has never been able to fully control the huge area. Initially violence was used and a year ago Gemfields settled a London High Court action and agreed to pay $8.3 mn to settle murder, torture and house burning claims. It also agreed to set up compensation funds to resettle those displaced and pay future claims. (See this newsletter 436 http://bit.ly/Ruby-Moz436) But Mozambican authorities late last year barred UK lawyers from Leigh Day who went to Mozambique to help set up the compensation funds. Gemfields this week was readmitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM list, following a two year absence due to a take-over and management issues; the stock is already listed in Johannesburg and Bermuda.

Artisanal miner Julio Ismael, from Muaja in neighbouring Ancuabe district, told DW "We work there looking for something to eat. For example, here, wherever you are working in terms of mining is forbidden, they expel us. So, with this situation of hunger and poverty that we live in, we are entering there to get something to eat. "

Land given to ruby, graphite and other miners and to gas companies cover such large areas that there are reports from both the ruby and gas zones that it has become impossible to find new farmland for the displaced villagers. This is adding to tensions caused by the eviction of traditional artisanal miners, who are an important part of the Cabo Delgado rural economy. Reduced opportunities have combined with growing inequality and the obvious mineral wealth to create support for the insurgents.

The insurgents have been recruiting in neighbouring provinces with offers of jobs. On 9 February 36 young people were presented to the public in Muhaivire neighbourhood of Nampula city. Police had detained them in Erati on their way to Cabo Delgado. They had been told they would be given jobs as artisanal miners. The secretary of state for Nampula, Mety Gondola, urged parents not to let their sons be recruited because the promises are false - there are no jobs. It is a repeated refrain. In Alto Molocue on 27 November last year President Filipe Nyusi himself told young people not to be deceived by false promises of jobs. (AIM 28 Nov 2019, 10 Feb 2020)