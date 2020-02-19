South Africa: The Council On Higher Education's Review of Doctoral Qualifications - It's All About the Nature of Evidence

opinion

Even though the Council on Higher Education recruits independent academic experts for its doctoral review, there is a compelling need for the CHE to be accountable to an external authority rather than self-referentially to itself.

Daily Maverick readers interested in the national review of doctoral degrees may well be wondering what to make of two recent conflicting judgements on the quality of review processes being followed by the Council on Higher Education (CHE).

Concerns about the pending National Review of Doctoral Degrees were raised by me in a Daily Maverick Op-Ed ("The Council on Higher Education's review of PhD degrees reveals worrying trends"), published on 10 February 2020. With reference to the three CHE documents central to the review, this Op-Ed concludes that the doctoral review is on course for an outcome that is likely to undermine its own noble intentions of assuring and developing quality.

In a "Right of Reply" contribution, Professor Narend Baijnath, CEO of the CHE, offers a point-by-point counter to my critique ("The Council on Higher Education's review of doctoral qualifications: It's the attributes that count", 13 February 2020). This response concludes by assuring the public that "the council is confident that the forthcoming national review...