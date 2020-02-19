South Africa: Zuma Foundation Received Close to R2 Million Allegedly Under Dudu Myeni's Instruction, State Capture Inquiry Hears

18 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The commission of inquiry into state capture has heard how former SAA head Duduzile Myeni instructed an in-camera witness to transfer close to R2m to the Jacob Zuma Foundation through his construction company's bank account.

This instruction came after a corporation owned by Myeni's son - Premier Attraction 1016 - made three payments to Mr X's company - Isibonelo Construction cc.

Premier Attraction 1016 CC paid Isibonelo Construction cc R1m on October 24, 2015, just over R1m on December 11, 2015, and another R1m on February 2, 2016.

Myeni's son, Thalente Myeni, told the commission on Monday he could not exactly recall what work was done that would merit the payment which was in excess of R3m.

With respect to the second and third payment, the commission heard on Tuesday, R1.8m of those payments went to an account that was traced back to the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

At the time of the transfers, Mr X said, he did not know the account number belonged to the foundation.

"When the commission was investigating, investigators flagged with me that it went to the Jacob Zuma Foundation - that is how I learned of this.

"It was Dudu Myeni's money - I never asked her questions. I did not ask my secretary - I would only check if it was sent," Mr X explained.

He clarified all these payments were made allegedly under the instruction of Dudu Myeni.

Evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr wanted to know whether there was any possibility that Isibonelo Construction cc could have possibly done work for Thalente Myeni's Premier Attraction 1016. Mr X was certain that this was not the case.

"I have never worked for Thalente Myeni."

Mr X added his evidence before the commission was the truth, this in response to Thalente Myeni's evidence on Monday stating he was not being honest.

He told the commission when investigators started looking into the various transactions in his bank statement, Dudu Myeni allegedly made a call to his daughter.

"My daughter received a call on January 24, 2020 - Dudu Myeni called her asking why am I selling her out.

"This was after I told the commission's investigators to ask the people in question why they were depositing money into my account," he explained.

The inquiry continues.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

