Western Sahara: The Opening of a Consulate of Cote d'Ivoire in Occupied El Aaiun Is an Act of Aggression Against the Saharawi People's Sovereignty

Bir Lehlou (Liberated Territory) — The Saharawi Ministry of the Foreign Affairs considered in a press release issued on 18 February that the opening of a Consulate of Cote d'Ivoire in the occupied city of El Aaiun is an act of aggression against the Saharawi people's sovereignty.

It further considered it a violation of the basic principles and goals of the African Union's Constitutive Act.

Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Saharawi Republic considers the opening by Cote d'Ivoire of what the Moroccan enemy a General Consulate in the occupied city of El Aaiun an act of aggression against the Saharawi people's sovereignty and rights, and a blatant violation of the principles and goals of the African Union's Constitutive Act, United Nations Charter and the Legal opinion of the International Court of Justice.

The Saharawi Republic strongly condemns Cote d'Ivoire irresponsible move and reserves its legitimate right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity by all ways and means which it has the right to under international law and AU Constitutive Act."