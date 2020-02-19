South Africa: It's About Time We Dealt Conclusively With the Devil in Our Midst

Former South African president FW De Klerk, second from left, and his wife Elita, far left, with parliamentary presiding officers before the February 13, 2020 State of the Nation address.

opinion

The notion that apartheid was not a crime against humanity has reached its shelf life.

How any South African who lived through the gross privilege amid the imposed hell of others during apartheid can believe that this was not a crime against humanity defies logic and destroys rationality. It strikes at our own humanity, and future, as a democratic country.

Apartheid was the enslaver of a least 75% of our people. It controlled their movement from cradle to grave, because they were not white. It required black Africans to carry passes and forbade them free movement around their country of birth. It forbade Indians overnighting in the Orange Free State. It removed whole communities because they were not white. Close friends of mine, such as a pioneering "coloured" reporter on the Cape Times, George Manuel, and his family, were removed from their homes more than once. Because they were not white.

It is a long, tragic story. Many South Africans have their own personal stories of chilling times past. I have too many to relate in detail. Just one galling memory should suffice.

A fellow student and friend at UCT, quiet-spoken Rick Turner, who sat next to me in philosophy...