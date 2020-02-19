Sudan: Minister of Irrigation - There Is No Possibility for Water Redistribution

Khartoum — The Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Professor Yassir Abbas has ruled out any possibility for water redistribution, revealing that Sudan had used only a small portion of its share in the water. The minister said, at the SUNA Forum Tuesday on the occasion of the celebration of the Nile Day, that Sudan's share of the Nile water amounted to 18.8 billion cubic meters, exploiting only between 12 to 13 billion cubic meters, revealing the possibility to consume additional 5 to 6 billion. Abbas added that Sudan introduced within its investment projects in the round table meetings; which are to be held within the celebration of the Nile Day 2020 in the presence of donors, food security projects because it enjoys better opportunities for food production comparing to other countries as a result of having a comparative advantage in irrigation, in addition to the project of electricity linkage, early warning and other projects, complaining about the slow implementation of the Nile Basin countries' projects.