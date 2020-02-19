Sudan: Minister of Irrigation - There Is No Possibility for Water Redistribution

18 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Professor Yassir Abbas has ruled out any possibility for water redistribution, revealing that Sudan had used only a small portion of its share in the water. The minister said, at the SUNA Forum Tuesday on the occasion of the celebration of the Nile Day, that Sudan's share of the Nile water amounted to 18.8 billion cubic meters, exploiting only between 12 to 13 billion cubic meters, revealing the possibility to consume additional 5 to 6 billion. Abbas added that Sudan introduced within its investment projects in the round table meetings; which are to be held within the celebration of the Nile Day 2020 in the presence of donors, food security projects because it enjoys better opportunities for food production comparing to other countries as a result of having a comparative advantage in irrigation, in addition to the project of electricity linkage, early warning and other projects, complaining about the slow implementation of the Nile Basin countries' projects.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.