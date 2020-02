Khartoum — Dutch Minister of Trade and Development Cooperation Sigrid Kach will arrive, on Wednesday for a one-day visit to Sudan during which she will meet the Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Prime Minister and Aisha Musa, member of the Transitional Sovereign Council.

The Dutch Official, during the visit, will launch a development program to support refugees and displaced persons, sponsored by the Dutch government and some international financial organizations and institutions.