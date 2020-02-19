Sudan: SUST Vice-Chancellor Meets UNIDO Delegation

18 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Vice-Chancellor of the Sudan University of Science and Technology (SUST) Professor Awad Saad Hassan met, at his office Tuesday, with the delegation of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) headed by its Country's Representative in Sudan, Dr. Mohamed El-Sayid Abdal-Mo'min. Professor Hassan explained, to the UNIDO delegation the vision of the university, its endeavors and its belief in the necessity of discovering the skills of the various employees of the university and working to develop them as well as the graduates or others, stressing the importance of the university's partnerships with external organizations to build the new Sudan, which is not only based on certificates but also on mobilizing energies, building skills and training in entrepreneurship, without relying on academic specializations, to help fulfill the desires of individuals and build a new Sudan. Meanwhile, the UNIDO Country Representative in Sudan Dr. Mohamed El-Sayid expressed his pleasure on cooperation with the Sudan University of Science and Technology, from which he obtained a doctorate, appreciating her great role in the knowledge and research areas. Dr. Al-Sayid stressed the need to benefit from the experiences and research in universities to solve all issues of Sudanese society, emphasizing the country's great and urgent need to benefit from experts and university professors in transferring knowledge and building capabilities and training in various fields for workers in the public and private sector to bring about development. He asserted his serious endeavors and work to link all projects of the UNIDO Entrepreneurship Office with SUST through its Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation to crystallize joint vision between the university and the organization on dealing and coordination between them in all fields, particularly in the field of alternative energy, agricultural fields and all Development projects to ensure continuous cooperation between the two sides, to move forward in the areas of consultation and training, in addition to the development of new ideas for building a new Sudan, relying on the energies and expertise of its people.

