Sudan: Hamdouk Addresses Nile Day Celebration

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk will address, next Saturday, at the Friendship Hall, the celebrations marking the Nile Day.

Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Prof. Yasser Abbas Mohammed has outlined that the celebrations coincide with joyful Sudanese celebrations marking the glorious December Revolution, adding that the Nile Basin Ministers affirmed they will take part in the event and that they are keen to see the new Sudan and the slogans of the revolution (Freedom, Peace and Justice) on the ground.

The minister pointed out to the direct link between the slogans and the regional cooperation, renewing the Sudanese people's keenness to cooperate with the Nile-basin countries.

"Sudan was chosen to organize the celebrations during the previous meeting of the Water Ministers in 2019, under the motto (joint investment for regional transformation)" The minister said.

Addressing SUNA Forum, Tuesday, the minister revealed that the celebrations will be accompanied by other activities, top of which, the holding of the round table meeting between the Nile-basin countries and the donors.

He reviewed number of the Nile-basin joint projects including power connection between Sudan and Ethiopia, early warning of floods, in addition to a project under implementation in Rwanda and Burundi to produce electricity, along with more than 80 joint projects between countries that have not yet been implemented.

He expressed regret that the joint projects between the basin countries below the expectations compared to other basins, and that their investments and commercial exchange do not exceed 3 billion euros.

Prof. Yasser has called for benefitting from the available big opportunities for the Nile-basin states to establish joint projects for the interest of the people, referring to Sudan's strategic location, diversified resources and its regional cooperation openness.

The Nile-basin Initiative is an agreement that comprises Sudan, Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda, Kenya and Eritrea as an observer.