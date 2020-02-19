Sudan: Government and Darfur Track Agreed On Formation of Committee to Deal With Civil Service Issue

18 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The government and Darfur track at the Juba negotiation forum have agreed on formation of a joint committee to deal with the civil service issue.

The chief mediator, Tut Gulwak, said that the two sides reached agreement on the formation of a joint committee to find the situation on the employment of the people of Darfur in the region's states and in all the states of Sudan, indicating that the discussion concluded that there is a significant shortage in the participation of the people of Darfur in the central civil service in Sudan, and that the negotiators of the track of Darfur affirmed that the injustice occurred to the people of Darfur must be lifted.

Meanwhile, the Sovereign Council member, Mohamed Hassan Al-Taayeshi, said that the discussion between the two parties in the power paper moved to the civil service as one of the main issues in Sudan to which the transitional government structures has attached great concern, indicating that the constitutional document dealt with establishment of the National Commission for Civil Service Reform in Sudan and the shortcomings in the civil service in the country.

He said that treatment of deficiencies in the civil service will be in all regions, including the two areas of the Nuba Mountains and the Blue Nile, and in eastern Sudan.

He added that all people will benefit from the civil service reform which is one of the Revolution goals.

