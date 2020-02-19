Sudan: Minister of Irrigation - Plans for Rehabilitating Agricultural Projects

Khartoum — The Ministry of Irrigation has put in place plans for the rehabilitation of agricultural projects and on revamping irrigation mechanisms, the minister announced on Tuesday.

Professor Yassir Abass Mohamed, the Minister for Irrigation and Water Resources, told journalists at the regular Sudan News Agency SUNA forum on Tuesday that these plans include revitalizing the act on irrigation with the aim of optimally using irrigation services and to observe the rights of all stakeholders in the process. He said this would reflect positively on the coming summer agricultural season.

The Minister said his ministry has been seriously engaged in resolving challenges that face farmers in Al Gazira Agricultural Project and that of the Blue Nile state and other similar projects of the country.

Responding to questions by journalists on the layout of some workers within the Dams Authority, the Minister said those persons were appointed in connection with specific projects and services that have now been finalized and that their services have been terminated with the finalization of the specific programme or projects

He also revealed that those staffers used to cost the national coffer over 150 million Sudanese pounds annually. He said still some of the rare expertise that the authority needs have been retained.

The Minister has meanwhile said that the Merowe dam meets 50% of the country's electricity consumption. He also said the ministry is working to improve the water harvest projects in the country, with an agreement being concluded with Arab investment funds to finance the water harvest projects in the Sudan.