Sudan: South Kordofan Security Committee Issues Statement On Al-Goz Locality Events

ٍٍ

Kadogli, Feb. 18(SUNA) - The Southern Kordofan State's Security Committee issued a statement about the events that broke out in Al-Goz Locality, Al-Debibat city, on Monday and led to the burning and destruction in public facilities and properties.

The committee stressed that the conditions are now stable and under control, explaining that what has been circulated by some social networking on poisoning of some school boys and girls was untrue, but rather it was a dose of drugs for bilharzia and stomach worms and is expected to have some effects and resulted in vomiting cases, a matter that was explained by others as poisoning.

In order to be assured on the facts, the committee stated that a committee headed by the First Prosecutor was formed to investigate and verify the reality of the situation.

The commiittee has called on the citizens to stick to wisdom and sel-restraint and to give attention to rumors.