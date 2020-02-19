South Sudan: Al-Burhan Briefed On Progress Realized in South Sudan Peace Agreement

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan was briefed on the progress that has been achieved in implementation of the revitalized peace agreement in the Republic of South Sudan.

Al-Burhan affirmed during his meeting at the Republican Palace here today with Ambassador Ismail Weis, IGAD Envoy for the Republic of South Sudan, and Ambassador Augostino Njoroge, head of the Joint Commission for Monitoring and Evaluation of the Implementation of South Sudan Peace Agreemenmt, affirmed Sudan's keenness to establish peace in the Republic of South Sudan.

Ambassador Ismail Weis said in a press statement after the meeting that implementation of the agreement has made great progress in terms of forming the transitional government in South Sudan, adding that the meeting with the President of the Sovereign Council came with the aim of consulting and receiving advice from the Sudanese leadership that chairs the IGAD group since last November, and discussed the steps in the implementation of the agreement and the progress it has made.

For his part, Ambassador Augostino Njoroge praised Al-Burhan's continuous and close follow up to the implementation of the South Sudan Peace Agreement, explaining that the delegation thanked the government of Sudan for the assistance that it has been providing for the success of the implementation of the peace process, especially pertinent to the arrangements for forming the transitional government, security arrangements and the process of merger of forces, which is supervised by Sudanese officers.

Ambassador Augostino expressed his happiness over Sudan's steadfast stance in its fraternal relations with the Republic of South Sudan and its continued assistance to it to get out of the war circle to the horizons of peace and development.