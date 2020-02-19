Sudan: Report On Arrival of ICC Delegation Is Untrue - Faisal

Khartoum — The Minister of Culture and Information and government spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Salih, stressed that the report about the arrival of a delegation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to Khartoum is completely false.

He expressed his regret after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday over the unprofessional handling of some media by disseminating lies, rumors and inaccurate news, even though they have the means and mechanisms to verify such information.

Faisal explained that the ICC delegation's arrival will be announced officially as soon as it takes place.

He said that "We have nothing to hide in this connection", calling on the media to stick to accuracy and credibility.