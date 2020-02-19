Sudan: Report On Arrival of ICC Delegation Is Untrue - Faisal

18 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Culture and Information and government spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Salih, stressed that the report about the arrival of a delegation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to Khartoum is completely false.

He expressed his regret after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday over the unprofessional handling of some media by disseminating lies, rumors and inaccurate news, even though they have the means and mechanisms to verify such information.

Faisal explained that the ICC delegation's arrival will be announced officially as soon as it takes place.

He said that "We have nothing to hide in this connection", calling on the media to stick to accuracy and credibility.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.