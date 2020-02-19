Sudan: Alsamandal Company Promotes Gum Arabic Products

18 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — General Director of Alsamandal company for gum arabic products Haitham Nasr-Eddin Senada has affirmed the company's keenness to keep pace with external developments by focusing on gum arabic for use as a final product, by switching from the mechanical powder to the fast-melting powder and currently spray powder as a new product.

"Our company is now endeavoring for promotion of gum arabic products inside and outside Sudan as powder and not raw material to increase revenues of exports in cooperation with all concerned bodies," Senada said in a statement to SUNA.

He added that the company produces 19 products (Hashab gum arabic powder) in addition to other forest products.

He called on the concerned authorities to increase the official price of gum arabic and to support and encourage the producers in production areas to increase rate of production.

