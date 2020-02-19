Sudan: Irrigation Minister Inaugurates Water Sector Conference

18 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister for Irrigation and Water Resources, Professor Yassir Abass Mohamed, on Tuesday inaugurated the Water Sector conference, organized by the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources, in which international organizations, ambassadors accredited to the Sudan and other stake holders were in attendance.

In his opening remarks, the Minister has expressed hope that the conference would come out with recommendations on short and long terms plans for the drinking water and irrigation sectors.

The Minister has commended the efforts exerted by the partners and the international organizations and their active participation in the current conference.

Commenting on the renaissance dam negotiations, the minister has expressed his hope that an agreement would be concluded in the coming few weeks, as some pending issues are being settled.

On his part Dr. Omar Mohamed Ahmed Al Awad, consultant at t5he ministry of irrigation, has explained that the conference seek to coordinate between the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources on the one hand and other international organizations on the other hand.

He said the objective is to streamline assistance to the Sudan in this particular field and to boost the programme of the ministry in the drinking water and irrigation sectors.

He said the conference would help bring together and provide data and coordination mechanisms for both the ministry and its partners, so that future plans for these sectors are put in place

Dr. Omar said the conference will look into nine working papers presented by the Ministry and other stakeholder, citing the participation of the United Nations organizations such as the UNICEF, the FAO and the international Labor Organization ILO.

