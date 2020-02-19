Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Verbal Message From Chadian President

18 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has received a verbal message from the Chadian President, Idris Deby, dealing with the bilateral relations and ways of consolidating the cooperation between the two countries in all domains.

The message was conveyed to Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan when he received Tuesday at the Republican Palace the Ambassador of Chad to Sudan, Abdul-Karim Kabeer.

The Sovereign Council's President has praised the stances of President Deby and his government in supporting the peace and stability in Sudan.

The Ambassador of Chad assured at the meeting the keenness of his country to promote its cooperation with Sudan for the interest of the two countries.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

