Sudan: Ministers of Irrigation of Nile Basin Countries to Participate At Celebrations in Khartoum

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Technical Authority for Water Resources and head of the committee for celebrating the Nile Day 2020, Dr. Hassan Abul-Bishr, announced that 10 ministers of irrigation in the Nile Basin countries would take part in the celebrations, which will be hosted by Khartoum on Saturday, besides Eritrea which will participate as an observer.

At the regular news forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) on Tuesday, the minister indicated that the celebrations will be in the form of carnivals to stand on the investment projects that exceeds 84 projects prepared by the Nile Basin Initiative to contribute to the food security, energy and water at a finance of more than 6.5 billion dollars.

He said that the celebration includes exposing some of the neutral scientific knowledge tools that were created by the Nile Basin Initiative and to developed and enable decisions in the use of shared Nile basin water resources, besides the donors meeting to evaluate the initiative

Prof. Abul-Bishr pointed out that the two-day celebrations, due to be held at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum, include processions in the form of the two Niles in which the youth of the resistance and the revolution will participate.