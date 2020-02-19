Sudan: Ministers of Irrigation of Nile Basin Countries to Participate At Celebrations in Khartoum

18 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Technical Authority for Water Resources and head of the committee for celebrating the Nile Day 2020, Dr. Hassan Abul-Bishr, announced that 10 ministers of irrigation in the Nile Basin countries would take part in the celebrations, which will be hosted by Khartoum on Saturday, besides Eritrea which will participate as an observer.

At the regular news forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) on Tuesday, the minister indicated that the celebrations will be in the form of carnivals to stand on the investment projects that exceeds 84 projects prepared by the Nile Basin Initiative to contribute to the food security, energy and water at a finance of more than 6.5 billion dollars.

He said that the celebration includes exposing some of the neutral scientific knowledge tools that were created by the Nile Basin Initiative and to developed and enable decisions in the use of shared Nile basin water resources, besides the donors meeting to evaluate the initiative

Prof. Abul-Bishr pointed out that the two-day celebrations, due to be held at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum, include processions in the form of the two Niles in which the youth of the resistance and the revolution will participate.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.