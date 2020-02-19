Sudan: Report to Council of Ministers On Federal Governance Minister's Visit to States

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers held a meeting on Tuesday, headed by the Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdouk, and reviewed a report presented by Minister of Federal Government, Dr. Yousif Adam Al-Dhai, on the federal governance and the outcome of his visits to Sennar, the White Nile and Nahar Al-Neil States.

The minister said that he met during the visits with the states' Walis (governors), the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), the political parties and resistance committees.

The government spokesman and Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih, explained in A press statement that the discussion at the cabinet was focused on the ways to solve problems in the states.

The spokesman added that the Federal Government Minister gave assurances to social components in the states that he visited that the appointment of state Walis (governors) is linked to the Juba talks only.

He reminded with the agreement signed between the government and the Revolutionary Front stating that the appointment of Walis would be determined in a week time.

Faisal pointed out that FFC has presented its nominees' list for positions of Walis (governors) in the 18 states to the Prime Minister.

He indicated that the purpose of the visits of the Federal Government Minister to the states was to avoid existence of vacuum in the transitional rule structure.