Sudan: UNICEF, Swedish Embassy Support Childhood Issues in N. Darfur

18 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

El-Fasher — The joint UNICEF- Swedish Embassy delegation currently visiting North Darfur State under chairmanship of UNICEF Deputy Secretary General Nafisa Al-Shafiq affirmed continued support to issues of childhood in North Darfur State as well as the childhood partners from national organizations and protection network to fully carry out their tasks towards children.

The delegation was informed during a meeting Tuesday with representatives of Human Rights Clubs for Children in the presence of the Secretary of the Child Welfare Council in the State Ibtesam Al-Doma on the overall situations of childhood in the State.

Representatives of the Clubs for Children numerated during the meeting which characterized with transparency and clarity their needs in areas of education, health and protection , besides the children with special needs and displaced and refugee children

Nafisa Shafiq , for her part, underscored that her organization would continue support to activities and programs supporting to childhood in the State.

Secretary of the Child Welfare Council stated that the children clubs set up to train children and raise their epistemological knowledge in order to express their issues and legitimate rights.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.