Sudan: UNICEF, Swedish Embassy Support Childhood Issues in N. Darfur

El-Fasher — The joint UNICEF- Swedish Embassy delegation currently visiting North Darfur State under chairmanship of UNICEF Deputy Secretary General Nafisa Al-Shafiq affirmed continued support to issues of childhood in North Darfur State as well as the childhood partners from national organizations and protection network to fully carry out their tasks towards children.

The delegation was informed during a meeting Tuesday with representatives of Human Rights Clubs for Children in the presence of the Secretary of the Child Welfare Council in the State Ibtesam Al-Doma on the overall situations of childhood in the State.

Representatives of the Clubs for Children numerated during the meeting which characterized with transparency and clarity their needs in areas of education, health and protection , besides the children with special needs and displaced and refugee children

Nafisa Shafiq , for her part, underscored that her organization would continue support to activities and programs supporting to childhood in the State.

Secretary of the Child Welfare Council stated that the children clubs set up to train children and raise their epistemological knowledge in order to express their issues and legitimate rights.