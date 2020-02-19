Sudan: Cabinet Heard to Report On Renaissance Dam Negotiations

Khartoum — The Cuncil of Ministers chaired by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, on Tuesday, heard to a report on the Renaissance Dam negotiations, in Washington between Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia presented by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Irrigation.

Minister of Culture and Information, the Government Official Spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih outlined that the negotiations which sponsored by the US Tresury Department made great stride in reaching a settlement and completion of many technical sides concerning the dam's safety, data exchange and environmental studies.

He underlined that in these negotiations, the American side shifted from the role of the observer to the role of the Direct Mediator, adding that all the proposals were gathered from the three countries, and the American side is currently working on drafting the final agreement that will be presented to the three countries to make their observations in thuis connection.

"in case the three countries reached an agreement, a celebration will be organized, in Washington for signing it by the Heads of State and the Presidents of the three countries" He Concerning what was reported by some media on Sudan giving up its surplus share in the Nile waters to Egypt, the Minister of Culture and Information said that this allegations are totally false, stating that the matter was not raised at any stage of the negotiations between the three countries.