Sudan Adheres to Rights of Generations in the Nile Water

Khartoum — Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Prof. Yassir Abbas Mohamed has denied as untrue recent reports by social media that Sudan has given up part of its share in the Nile Waters in favor of Egypt.

He affirmed at Press Forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) on Tuesday impossibility of making such decision, saying "neither we nor the Council of Ministers have right to make such a decision," stressing that it affects rights and interest of the coming generations.

The Minister said that Sudan has not yet received any draft of final agreement on the Renaissance Dam that the United States and the World Bank are embarking on preparing it for signature by the end of the current month.

The Minister of Irrigation expressed full satisfaction over what have been achieved in the Renaissance Dam talks sponsored by the United States and the World Bank.

He explained that 95 % was achieved regarding the filling of the dam and its operation and that the negotiations did not discuss the Nile Water Sharing Agreement.