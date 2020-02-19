Sudan: South Kordofan Promises to Avail Land Plots for Expatriate

Kadogli — The Director of Lands Department in south kordofan State, Abdel Magid Mahmoud Fadalla, said that the state has previously allocated 400 land plots the citizens of the state who are working abroad, adding that these land plots were distributed between Kadogli and Dilling towns.

He said in a press conference Tuesday in Kadogli that his department is was ready to assign a plot of land for every expatriate if he has presented an application in this regard.

Fadalla praised the recent step of approving the estate funding project, indicating that this project would facilitate the building of housing cities in the state so as to be given to the expatriates, stating there are vast lands that could be used for providing excellent housing for the expatriates of the state.