Sudan: State Minister for Foreign Affairs Receives Ambassador of Russia

Khartoum — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Omer Gamar-Eddin, received in his office Tuesday the Ambassador of the Deferral Republic of Russia, Vladimir Giltov, and discussed the cooperation between the two countries in the political, economic and cultural fields.

The meeting also reviewed the coordination of stances and mutual support between Sudan and Russia at the regional and international forums.

The minister has appreciated the stances of Russian in support to Sudan, hoping that the economic cooperation between the two countries at the economic field will be increased.