Sudan: Minister of Energy - Year 2020 Will Be for Mining

Khartoum — The Minister of Energy and Mining Engineer Adel Ali Ibrahim pledged that the year 2020 would be for mining. Addressing the opening ceremony of the Fifth Session of Sudan International Mining Forum and Exhibition during February 18-20, with the participation of 55 companies, a number of countries and major companies operating in the field of mining, the minister affirmed that, through the concerted efforts between the relevant authorities in the mining sector, the mining sector will take the leading role in the Sudanese economy. For her part, the Representative of Al-Barjoub Group Nahid Al-Tayib reviewed the company's participation as a strategic partner in all mining forums and its support for the mining sector in Sudan, from standpoint for the promotion of the concept of sustainable development, adding that the company provides, through its all branches operating in the mining sector, pumps, machinery and spare parts as well as the provision of staff a trained and qualified technician, referring to her company contribution to the creation of job opportunities for youth. She stated that the company also provided fixed and mobile workshops covering all mining areas in Sudan. Nahid pointed out that the forum and the exhibition were considered as valuable investment opportunities for investors and service providers, calling for the entire lifting of the American ban to help attracting investors and suppliers.