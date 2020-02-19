Sudan: CBOs Governor Reviews With French Officials Technical Support to Be Extended to Sudan

Khartoum — Within the framework of cooperation between the Sudanese government and the French government and the outcome of the official visit of the Prime Minister to France in late September, 2019, a meeting was held at the Headquarters of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) to discuss the technical support program proposed by the French government for the government of Sudan.

This came when the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan Professor Badr-Eddin Abdal-Rahim received, at his office on Tuesday, the French ambassador in Khartoum, the Expert at the French Central Bank and the Economic Advisor to the French Embassy.

The meeting discussed how to finalize the technical support plan provided by the French government to the Government of Sudan in the banking field. The plan included training and capacity building for bank employees in the area of combating money laundering, terrorist financing and combating financial crimes as well as the aspects related to regulatory and supervisory frameworks by focusing on risk-based supervision, besides capacity building in the area of financial inclusion and foreign trade financing.

The proposed program also touched on the possibility of benefiting from the programs organized by the International Banking and Finance Institute of the French Central Bank. Technical support will be implemented throughout the next three years, with full funding from the French government.