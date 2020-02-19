Sudan: CBOs Governor Reviews With French Officials Technical Support to Be Extended to Sudan

18 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Within the framework of cooperation between the Sudanese government and the French government and the outcome of the official visit of the Prime Minister to France in late September, 2019, a meeting was held at the Headquarters of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) to discuss the technical support program proposed by the French government for the government of Sudan.

This came when the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan Professor Badr-Eddin Abdal-Rahim received, at his office on Tuesday, the French ambassador in Khartoum, the Expert at the French Central Bank and the Economic Advisor to the French Embassy.

The meeting discussed how to finalize the technical support plan provided by the French government to the Government of Sudan in the banking field. The plan included training and capacity building for bank employees in the area of combating money laundering, terrorist financing and combating financial crimes as well as the aspects related to regulatory and supervisory frameworks by focusing on risk-based supervision, besides capacity building in the area of financial inclusion and foreign trade financing.

The proposed program also touched on the possibility of benefiting from the programs organized by the International Banking and Finance Institute of the French Central Bank. Technical support will be implemented throughout the next three years, with full funding from the French government.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.