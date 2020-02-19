Sudan: Council of Ministers Hears Report On Federal Government Minister's Visit to States

Khartoum — Council of Ministers, in ist regular meeting which was headed by Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk Tuesday, listened to a report on vaisit of the Federal Government Minister Dr. Yousif Adam Al-Dhaie to states of Sinnar, White Nile and River Nile

The Minister met during his visit to the said states with the States' Walis, Forces of Freedom and Change(FFC), political parties and resistance committees.

The Government Spokesman and Minister of Culture and Information Faisal Mohamed Salih stated in press statements that the discussion focused on how to solve problems in these states.

He added that the Federal Governance Minister gave assurances to social components in those states that appointments of Walis is linked to Juba talks only.

He reminded that an agreement was signed between the government and the Revolutionary Front stipulates resolution of issue of appointment of Walis within a week time.

Faisal pointed out that FFC has presented its nominees list for positions of Wali in 18 states to the Prime Minister.

He explained that main purpose of Federal Governance Minister visit to the states was to avoid vacuum in the transitional rule structures, adding that the Council of Ministers thanked the military Walis for huge efforts they made during the past period and reafformed importance of thier continuation pending appointment of civilian Walis.