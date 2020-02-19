South Africa: 'Money-Launderer-in-Chief' Fingered At Zondo Commission Lands Big Council Job

analysis

The Mhlathuze Water Board engineer named by Mr X in a major money-laundering scam has landed a top job at the Ekurhuleni metro council.

Mboniseni Majola, the man at the centre of money-laundering allegations at the State Capture commission of inquiry this week now has a top job as a human settlement executive in the City of Ekurhuleni, Daily Maverick has confirmed.

On Tuesday, Mr X, a witness appearing in-camera before the inquiry, related how Majola ran a money-laundering empire through his business, Isibonelo Construction in Richards Bay.

Mboniseni Majola (Photo: supplied)

Mr X revealed that Majola had put at least R11-million in inflated contracts into his company through manufactured invoices and then instructed him on how the money should be paid out.

The key payments were made from, or to, four companies including Stefanutti Stocks, Sifezakonke Engineering and Isivusosami.

Majola was an engineer at the Mhlathuze Water Board when he allegedly ran this scam between 2015 and 2016, but he has subsequently left and now occupies a powerful role in Ekurhuleni, one of the country's largest cities.

He did not respond to Daily Maverick's calls, but his job there has been confirmed.

Dudu Myeni, who was the chairperson of...