Zimbabwe: Government Increases Passport Fees

18 February 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Government has increased passport fees with immediate effect to enable the Registrar-General's office to clear large backlogs.

This was announced by the Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe during a post cabinet press briefing.

An ordinary passport will now cot ZWL$150 up from ZWL$53 whilst an emergency passport will now fetch ZWL$600 up from ZWL$253.

Kazembe said the increase are meant to help ease the current backlog which stands at 400 000 and it will take almost six months to clear the backlog.

