Malawi: Chilima to Unveil 'Roadmap' for Utm in Fresh Elections - Invades Masintha On Sunday

Almost three weeks after the Constitutional Court nullified the May presidential elections and reinstated him as State vice-president, UTM Party president Saulos Chilima holds his first political rally this Sunday February 23 at Masintha ground in Lilongwe city.

Both the party and Chilima's press office have confirmed of the rally to take place at the Masintha ground in Kawale township, a venue that is known as a political barometer.

Described by many as a politician who controls the news agenda whenever he wants to speak, Chilima's rally comes at a time when there is high expectation from the public to hear from him.

"Him and his team simply know when to do what. We have the social media discussing the MCP/UTM and DPP/UTM alliances, we have the DPP accusing him of being related to Judge Dingiswayo Madise, and it is three weeks since the court victory for him as first petitioner. So there was no right time than now for him to hold a rally. He has everyone's attention," said one social commentator.

Chilima is also expected to unveil the roadmap for UTM ahead of the court sanction fresh election by July 2 this year.

Meanwhile, UTM party has already gone flat out with rallies with the party's deputy President Michael Usi, Secretary General Patricia Kaliati and various NEC members going different directions of the country holding rallies since the court nullified the election.

However, it is Sunday's rally that people expect Chilima to comment on the seemingly public demand for him to partner with MCP's Lazarus Chakwera in the fresh elections scheduled for July 2, 2020.

Since weekend MCP top officials including deputy speaker of parliament Madalitso Kazombo and several Members of Parliament have spoken publicly that the party wants to partner with UTM.

"Those who want to write must write and take this message that here in MCP the party we want to go into an alliance with is UTM," says Kazombo in a clip trending on social media since Monday.

Whatever the outcome of who becomes the torch bearer in the alliance, Sidik Mia remains a casualty in the equation having already declared that he wants nothing but the second job in MCP.

In UTM, Usi also becomes a victim in the event of an alliance but the development activist has already come public that he has no issue UTM going into an alliance where he doesnt retain his running mate seat, saying his aim is to "help develop Malawi and not to have a position."

As days fast approach to the July 2 polling day and the 50-plus-one electoral reform becoming law, an alliance is a must for all the parties to win the election and avoid a runoff. It is here that the nation stands to see lots of movements, backstabbing, and betrayal on the political landscape as the parties engage in political mathematics