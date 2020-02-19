Liberia: Pleebo Marketers to Get Modern Building

18 February 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Marketers in Pleebo Maryland County, southeast Liberia are to shortly benefit a new market building being constructed by a local firm, Just Mart Construction Engineer Company (JMCEC).

The disclosure was made recently in Pleebo District by an official of the company,Moses Togba when marketers presented several traditional gifts to the company as a token of appreciation for the construction project.

Items presented include traditional kola nuts, palm wine, a locally-produced beverage, one beg of [25kgs] rice, and a gallon of Star Oil, among others.

Presenting the items on behalf of the Pleebo General Market, the chairman of the Wheelbarrow Association, Amos Tudeh said,the gesture was a means of cementing relationship with the Management of JMCEC as the project goes in full swing.The project, which started in January 2019, is being sponsored by the African Development Bank and implemented by the LMA through the Government of Government.

Meanwhile, Mr. Togba has lauded the marketers for the donation and disclosed the project is set for completion early March, 2020.When completed, the facility is expected to serve marketers from neighboring countries, including Ivory Coast.

Acting Superintendent for the market, Madam Cecelia Wilson noted that when news broke about the project, it was greeted in disbelief, because previous attempts had yielded no fruit, unlike the current one by JMCEC.Editing by Jonathan Browne

