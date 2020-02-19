Liberia: Bridge Liberia Trains More Government Teachers in Ganta, Nimba County

Ganta — Over the last four years, Bridge Liberia continues with its commitment as a technical partner to the government through the Ministry of Education in achieving its goals of the Education Sector Plan 2017-2021. Key among them being, to improve the efficiency, effectiveness and satisfaction of the teaching workforce.

At the start of the Semester 1 break, Bridge has continued the training and capacity building of teachers in the government schools that they work with as part of the Liberian Education Advancement Programme (LEAP).

Bridge Liberia has trained thousands of government teachers since the start of the programme in 2016. The training focuses on lesson content delivery & teacher notes use, effective classroom procedures, student behavior management techniques, student assessment and feedback, building student and parent relationships etc.

Bridge / Liberian government partnership program has and continues to impact lives in some of Liberia's remotest places. Bridge supports more than 56% of the schools assigned to the LEAP programme.

In the February 2020 training cohort, 163 teachers from seven counties are benefiting from the training in an effort to improve teaching techniques and enhance student learning at their schools.

The training exercise is taking place in Ganta, the second most populous city located in the northern part of the country.The Counties benefiting from the current training include: Lofa, Nimba,Grand Cape Mount, Bong, Montserrado, Grand Bassa and Bomi.

With a few days into the training in Gompa City, teachers have begun expressing excitement for the level of support they are getting from the new classroom techniques and teacher technology. County Education Officers, District Education Officers and other educational stakeholders in Nimba County also took a glimpse of the new approach to teaching by attending a few sessions.

The teachers are in Ganta for ten days of intensive training that includes new ways to manage classrooms. Several drills (singing and dancing or recitations) are being practiced, meant to be used in their respective classrooms that motivate students and improve their learning habits.

According to a World Bank report, 62% of teachers in Liberia are not qualified. Continuous teacher training and capacity building is key to accelerating quality teaching to achieve high learning outcomes.