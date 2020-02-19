Kenya Budget Carrier Jambojet Puts On Hold Planned Mogadishu Flights

Budget carrier Jambojet has frozen plans to fly to Mogadishu after Somali authorities failed to grant the airline a morning landing slot.

The carrier planned to depart Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 6am and fly back to Nairobi at 9.25am to allow the aircraft to be deployed on other local routes in Kenya.

The move to start Somali flights follows increased demand on the route as the airline stretches its wings in a move expected to boost trade with the Horn of Africa nation.

"We have put the plans on hold as we review whether the route will fit within our current operations. We will advise once we have a way forward," said Allan Kilavuka, chief executive Jambojet.

The carrier said it was denied the morning slot as Somali authorities claimed there was a lot of traffic during that period.