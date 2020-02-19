Somalialand Rules Out Unity Talk With Mogadishu

19 February 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Many observers had expected that the new bromance between the bitter rivals could be solved and unity achieved.

But the President of the Republic of Somaliland, Musa Bihi Abdi, ruled out a reunion with Somalia but promises other forms of bi-lateral cooperation once Somalia meets certain prerequisites.

The President, said it was time Somalia realized the only way forward between cooperation between the two erstwhile partners was for Somalia to fully acknowledge the Republic of Somaliland"s right to restore its sovereignty from a failed, ill-fated union which denied his country its share of power and resources for over 30 years.

Another 30 years are about to relapse since 18 May 1991 when the reaffirmation was proclaimed in a grand conference in Burao. No photo description available.

"Once Somalia accepts Somaliland"s inalienable right to self-determination, fully recognizing it as a sovereign state, cooperation and brotherly relations are possible," he said.

The President, however, showed that, given a number of inimical measures President Farmajo and his government have undertaken against Somaliland since he came to power in 2017, he placed not a great confidence in Somalia and its president realizing their follies and blunders which only exacerbated the growing, frosty relations between the two erstwhile partners. Image may contain: 3 people, suit

