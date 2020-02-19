South Africa: Enoch Mgijima Municipality to Fight Residents' Application to Have It Dissolved

analysis

Papers before court state that the municipality is in a financial crisis and unable to deliver basic services such as water, clean air, electricity, waste removal, road infrastructures and firefighting.

Despite allegations that it was responsible for a dire lack of services in Komani and the surrounding towns, the financial collapse of local government and a constant state of crisis with electricity provision, the Enoch Mgijima Municipality confirmed this week that it will fight an application in the Makhanda High Court to compel the Eastern Cape premier to dissolve its council.

The municipality also triggered a riot in Komani when it cut the electricity to non-paying households last week - mostly because it accidentally cut off 20 households whose accounts were paid in full.

Earlier this year a group of civil society organisations and individuals in the municipal area, called Let's Talk Komani, filed the application, saying it was their last resort as all other engagements with the Enoch Mgijima Municipality had failed. The municipal area includes Komani (formerly Queenstown), Hofmeyr, Whittlesea, Steynsburg and Molteno.

