South Africa: Enoch Mgijima Municipality to Fight Residents' Application to Have It Dissolved

19 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Papers before court state that the municipality is in a financial crisis and unable to deliver basic services such as water, clean air, electricity, waste removal, road infrastructures and firefighting.

Despite allegations that it was responsible for a dire lack of services in Komani and the surrounding towns, the financial collapse of local government and a constant state of crisis with electricity provision, the Enoch Mgijima Municipality confirmed this week that it will fight an application in the Makhanda High Court to compel the Eastern Cape premier to dissolve its council.

The municipality also triggered a riot in Komani when it cut the electricity to non-paying households last week - mostly because it accidentally cut off 20 households whose accounts were paid in full.

Earlier this year a group of civil society organisations and individuals in the municipal area, called Let's Talk Komani, filed the application, saying it was their last resort as all other engagements with the Enoch Mgijima Municipality had failed. The municipal area includes Komani (formerly Queenstown), Hofmeyr, Whittlesea, Steynsburg and Molteno.

The chairperson of Let's Talk Komani, Ken Clark, stated in papers before court that the municipality was in a financial crisis and unable to deliver...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.