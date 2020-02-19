South Africa: Iziko Employees to Continue Protest After Talks With Management Fail

analysis

A day after Nehawu representatives and Iziko Museum of South Africa management met to discuss their grievances, workers were not satisfied with management's response and decided to continue protesting today.

"The ball is in Iziko's court. We've put our issues on the table and they need to put something tangible on the table. Workers want something tangible, they want something they can look at and be comfortable with. At the moment Iziko is playing around," said Wandile Kasibe, a shop steward, about the meeting with management on Monday.

Iziko has 226 employees, and on Monday and yesterday, groups of 10 to 25 employees took turns during their lunch hour to picket outside the Slave Lodge and the South African Museum.

Iziko operates 11 museums, including the Slave Lodge, the South African Museum and the District Six Museum.

Nehawu representatives had given management a list of demands, among them a 12% wage increase, equal benefits and that workers not be charged for parking.

Workers claim that they do not receive equal benefits, which Iziko has acknowledged, saying it "made a decision to undertake a process to appoint an independent professional law firm to investigate the entire institution's benefits structure".

"On the...