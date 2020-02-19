Rwanda: Reg Look to Extend Perfect Start

19 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Henry Mwinuka, the head coach of former champions Rwanda Energy Group (REG), insists that he is up for the ambitious task of keeping his side's unbeaten run throughout the regular season of the 2019/2020 BK Basketball National League.

The Tanzania-born tactician, who was signed from local rivals Patriots last November, guided REG to two victories at the weekend, including a 77-64 win over Patriots last Friday. They also beat Trente Plus 108-81 on Sunday.

"We are determined to stay top and keep our unbeaten run for as long as possible - hopefully till end of the regular season. It is a tough task, but we are ready to put in the required work."

"We want to improve and do better in every game."

Two-time reigning champions Patriots are second on the 13-team table, also with 8 points, but they have played one game more.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.