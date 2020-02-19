Rwanda: Reg Look to Extend Perfect Start

Henry Mwinuka, the head coach of former champions Rwanda Energy Group (REG), insists that he is up for the ambitious task of keeping his side's unbeaten run throughout the regular season of the 2019/2020 BK Basketball National League.

The Tanzania-born tactician, who was signed from local rivals Patriots last November, guided REG to two victories at the weekend, including a 77-64 win over Patriots last Friday. They also beat Trente Plus 108-81 on Sunday.

"We are determined to stay top and keep our unbeaten run for as long as possible - hopefully till end of the regular season. It is a tough task, but we are ready to put in the required work."

"We want to improve and do better in every game."

Two-time reigning champions Patriots are second on the 13-team table, also with 8 points, but they have played one game more.

